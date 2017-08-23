$16k up for grabs at Shoko Festival 2017

INNOVATIVE new media experts are set to clinch prizes worth $16 000 in the Hub Awards at this year’s edition of Shoko Festival Hub UnConference scheduled to run from September 29 to 30 at the Harare City Library.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Prizes will be awarded for new, cutting edge ideas that use new media and civic technology to solve problems in local communities and the nation at large, according to Shoko festival marketing officer, Chengetai Nyagweta.

Nyagweta said the awards were meant to empower the next generation of new media and tech start-ups, adding that start-ups including TV Yangu, Spiked, Raki Images and Urban Culture Magazine have benefitted from the initiative in the past.

He highlighted that this year’s edition will outshine the past records following some adjustments they have made.

“This edition will surpass that record with an array of influential personalities both online and offline. The speakers are coming from around the globe to share their experiences and insights with budding creativeness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tariro neGitare will open the Acoustic Sunset line-up with her contemporary urban sounds and AfroSoul feel on September 29, while Gemma Griffiths, Probeatz and Sylent Nqo light up the Acoustic Sunset stage the following day.

Gemma Griffiths, an acclaimed acoustic soul singer and composer gained overnight success with her hit interpretation of Winky D’s Musarova Biggman in 2016 and has performed at a variety of music and arts festivals around the world.

Like this: Like Loading...