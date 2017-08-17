Marimba fiesta preps at advanced stage

TAMBARIMBA Arts will be hosting its fourth edition of the annual prestigious Tambarimba Marimba Music Festival at the Long Chen Plaza in Harare next month.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

Tambarimba arts director, Don Chidavaenzi is confident that this year’s edition is going to be the best because it compliments the new curriculum introduced by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“Preparations for the festival are at an advanced stage with many schools registering to be part of this event and as Tambarimba we are complementing the new curriculum through encouraging schools to impart practical skills to students,” he said.

The festival attracts over 50 marimba bands from various schools in Zimbabwe and aims to promote culture through marimba music and creating a platform for talented students and youths to showcase their talents.

Chidavaenzi said each band will perform two pieces — one traditional and one contemporary — and a panel of adjudicators will decide the best bands, which will then get prizes.

Tambarimba Arts has over the past years created opportunities for talented students to showcase and grow their talents across the country’s borders.

“As evidenced by the facilitation of eight schools to participate in the International Marimba and Steelpan Festival in South Africa in 2016 where these schools had the opportunity to be exposed to other marimba bands Tambarimba Arts Group has been a platform which brings talented students to the spotlight,” he said.

Chidavaenzi expressed gratitude to organisations that have been involved in the preparations, adding that their main objective is to grow the festival into an international fiesta that will attract international participation.

Like this: Like Loading...