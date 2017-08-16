Killer T marks five years in music

CELEBRATIONS to commemorate dancehall chanter Killer T’s fifth anniversary in music held at the Mbare Netball Complex on Saturday were marred by violence after disorderly fans started throwing missiles onto the stage.

BY BRIAN PENNY

The chaos erupted when fans started throwing cans during musician Bonto Man’s performance, forcing the DJs to leave the stage.

Killer T, however, did not disappoint during his 30-minute performance, with the tracks Takangodaro and Bvunza Tinzwe striking a chord with fans who sang along. Killer T left the venue immediately after his performance.

Although the other artistes billed to perform at the event — Soul Jah Love, Lady Squanda and Shinsoman — did not show up despite repeated assurances by the master of ceremony, those that turned up kept fans dancing.

Erica Sabi, popularly known as Empress Massina in dancehall circles, staged an electrifying performance, but expressed disquiet at the melee that erupted during the show.

“It’s a way of showing boredom, yes, but it’s not good in that way. They (disorderly fans) should give artistes a chance to show their talent. Cans are not good. They hurt artistes,” she said.

“I think if they don’t like the vibe they should clap their hands for artistes than throwing cans.”

She called on dancehall artistes to shun “beefs” because they destroyed talent and discouraged aspiring dancehall musicians.

Empress Massina, however, said she was happy that fans enjoyed her performance and will continue to reach for the stars.

“I’m saying I will soldier on till I prove (myself) to those who are against other people’s talents. They should know that talent is from God,” the Nditori Nenharo hitmaker said.

Freeman, who had a live band, produced a splendid show that kept the fans on their heels while Kinnah, Hwindi President and Seh Calaz gave a good account of themselves on stage.

