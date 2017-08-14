Digital painters to represent Zim in SA

DIGITAL painters, Dananayi Muwanigwa and Komborerai Chapfika, will represent the country at the Fak’ugesi Digital Africa Residency scheduled to start in South Africa on Monday.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The residency is an annual, month-long programme that leads into the African Digital Innovation Festival, which is meat to support digital creatives in Sadc.

The residency themed Brave Hearts Beat as One commences today, with a conference in Johannesburg and a festival is slated for September 6 to 15 in Braamfontein.

Last year, Zimbabwe was represented by Vuyi Chaza.

Muwanigwa said the fiesta was going to give him a lot exposure.

“I will leave on Monday together with Chapfika and we will collaborate, with a Namibian artist Juli Hango. Without doubt, I believe this will be a great opportunity to gain exposure and learn from other digital artists,” he said.

Chapfika, a multi-disciplinary visual artist, said the residency will be a platform for learning and networking.

“The residency will be a good chance to meet, collaborate and network with fellow digital artists from the region and beyond. Ideally, I will learn a few things and link with people whom I can work with even after the festival. I am looking forward to being around a lot of creative energy and know-how,” he said.

Chapfika is currently developing a “Retro-Futuristic-Afro-Kitsch” aesthetic. This is a hyperbolic, but recognisable visual style that expresses the immense potential and current dire straits of Zimbabwe and Africa.

Muwanigwa is a self-taught digital artist, who is contributing towards building the Zimbabwe digital community.

