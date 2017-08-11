House of Stone for The Hustlers in Marondera

Popular reggae ensemble, House of Stone will on Sunday perform at the newly-opened Hustlers Sports Diner in Dombotombo, Marondera an entertainment joint that has become popular with merry makers.

Our Correspondent

The reggae outfit commands a huge following in their hometown, Marondera and the show is expected to draw a number of reggae music lovers.

Hustlers Sports Diner proprietor, Tapiwa Makawa confirmed the gig, saying more shows are lined-up in honour of the patrons, who have supported him since the opening of the joint.

“The group House of Stone will be here on Sunday, and this is a Heroes holiday gift to all the music fans as well as our patrons. As a new baby we will line up a number of shows for the merry-makers. I am confident that the reggae band will give out their best as always before,” he said.

Since opening in June, the club has become the talk of the town particularly in the eastern suburbs of Marondera.

“The Hustlers Sports Diner was born to satisfy my passion to serve my community through provision of top class but affordable entertainment and recreational services. I identified a market and exploited it. I am happy that the community of Marondera did not disappoint.

“I also wanted to bring a different dimension to ghetto clubbing, and this came after listening to their concerns and tried to rectify them timeously,” Makawa said.

