LOCAL designer, Rumbidzai Muzofa of the Rumbie by Rumbie label and musician Virimai Chigariro have been selected to participate at the forthcoming inaugural African Art Fashion and Food Festival (AAFFF) scheduled for August 31 to September 6 in Moscow, Russia.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Zimbabwean chef, Abigail Chatima, and Afro-jazz musician, Chengetai Razemba, will also be part of the Zimbabwean team at the festival that is meant to create new markets for African designers, artists and producers of elite consumer products.

Chigariro is known for performing traditional songs on genres such as rock, salsa, blues and afro-pop, while Muzofa is famed for her works that have been exhibited on the international stage including the World Fashion Week in Paris and the Mozambique Fashion Week.

The festival’s communications manager, Makhotso Simone, recently told NewsDay that the debut festival was being held in Russia to increase the prominence of African products in Eastern Europe.

“We decided on Russia because of the lack and visibility of African products, culture and even the neighbouring eastern parts of Europe lack when it comes to culture exchange with Africa so there is a need to change that perception as there is plenty interest in African culture,” she said.

“There is rather more visibility of Africa in Western parts of Europe compared to Russia. Africa is very creative, so we want to spread our talent to the rest of the world.”

She said the festival was also meant to create opportunities to promote Russian products and services oriented towards African markets to position them in the African space and also to create opportunities for exposure and tourism including cross-cultural fashion and art exchange.

One of the co-founders of the festival, Priscilla Chigariro-Gessen said it will offer something special and intriguing for the guests.

Zim artistes for Russia’s African festival : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...