Pamuzinda doing wonders in Europe

MARIMBA outfit, Pamuzinda Traditional Music Ensemble from Highfield in Harare, is doing wonders during their European tour, which kicked off in May with the 14th edition of the Afrika Festival in Birkenried, Germany.

BY BRIAN PENNY

The eight-member group comprising four members based in Zimbabwe and the rest in Germany, has so far performed their traditional Zimbabwean music at over 10 concerts since the beginning of their tour.

The tour is an annual European jamboree, which the group has embarked on since 1998.

The ensemble’s international representative, Shelton Sholla, told NewsDay from his base in the United Kingdom that the group has earned respect in Europe with their unique, Afro-centric brand of music.

“We are taking pure Zimbabwean traditional music without any dilution in it. People here are taking it as it is as well as appreciating it, because of its richness and uniqueness,” he said.

“The group has just become so hot in festivals with new music on the forthcoming album requested over and over again in gigs. The new music is just unique although played on marimba. It’s well-orchestrated to another level,” Sholla said.

This year’s tour begins with concerts at Afrika Festival in Berkeinreid-Germany, Africa–Tag in Heubach, Phorzheim Afrika Karibik Festival in Bayreuth and the Legoland Gunzburg concert.

A clip of their performance at Boeblingen has since gone viral on social media, attracting a string of positive comments from across the globe.

Pamuzinda’s long journey to success started with international recordings of three albums Rhythms from the Mountains of Africa (1998) Padare 1 (2000) and Padare 2 (2004).

The group has performed in Holland, Luxemburg, Japan, Scotland, UK, Canada, India, Tanzania, United States and Germany, showcasing traditional dances fused with marimba, mbira, ngoma, hosho and acoustic guitars. They are expected back in the country later this month.

Like this: Like Loading...