New gospel outfit comes to life

A GOSPEL outfit, One Worship One Praise is set to rock the Zimbabwean music scene with a unique beat that blends sounds from different parts of the world.

The ensemble was officially launched last week in China Gardens at Long Cheng Plaza, Harare.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

One Worship One Praise is a 30-member multi-denominational gospel group pioneered by founder-cum-chief executive officer and music director, Prince Grace.

The group’s manager, Prosper Simeya told NewsDay that the ensemble was formed last year following auditions.

“For the past 10 months we have been collecting and rearranging different musical components from all the five continents to create combinations and harmonies that surpass human comprehension in the music arena worldwide,” he said.

Simeya said the outfit brought together distinct languages and cultures to appreciate diversity, adding that the launch of the group marks the beginning of their journey in music.

“The launch was an amazing night which was set apart to introduce this unique approach and publicly announce our coming in to join the existing army of worship and praise,” he said.

“It was a night that persuaded people from different dimensions and backgrounds and the venue witnessed high-profile attendance such as the executive director of the World Bank, captains of industry and music moguls.”

The group performed songs from renowned gospel musicians and said they were looking forward to doing a DVD recording early next year.

Simeya said they were still auditioning to add a few more members to their group as they prepare for a concert in September.

