Zim actor on Generations: The Legacy

A Zimbabwean actor has landed a posh role on South African soap, Generations: The Legacy, as local actors continue to strike gold in foreign countries.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

While the local industry continues to wobble, talented actor and filmmaker, Melgin Tafirenyika landed a role on the popular soap and is also set to feature on a forthcoming eTV series titled Easy Money.

Speaking to NewsDay from South Africa yesterday, Tafirenyika said although he was not a permanent actor, he was delighted to have been considered for the role that gives him a stage to showcase his talent.

“It is encouraging that there are some people, who recognise your talent and potential,” he said.

“It was an experience shoot that gave me a true meaning of what acting is.

“The experience introduced me to another, world as I had to memorise the original script, which in previous productions I could improvise and play around with the script.”

This is not the first time the Chitungwiza-bred Tafirenyika has featured on a South African production, having previously acted Gold Digger, Isidingo and Harvest of Shame.

On Generations: The Legacy, Tafirenyika will be playing the character Josh, a business tycoon.

Tafirenyika joins compatriot, Chiedza Chimhende (who plays character Wandile Radebe), who is also making waves in the South African television industry.

“It was a great experience during the shoot of the two episodes rubbing shoulders with some veteran actors like Jack Mabaso, Kadaffi and not forgetting our own Zimbabwean born Chiedza Chimhende,” he said.

“I learnt a lot during the shoot that is going to help me improve my forthcoming productions.”

The scenes in which Tafirenyika features will be screened on September 13 and September 18.

In the eTV series Easy Money that is scheduled to hit the screens early September, Tafirenyika will reunite with some top South African actors he worked with on the movie Fong Kong Pastor.

“The latest developments show that I am advancing in my acting career and, above all, rubbing shoulders with veteran actors on Generations shows I have a bright future,” he said.

