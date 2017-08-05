Top wheel spinners rekindle pact

AFTER pursuing solo missions for a long time, popular wheel spinners DJ Dee Nosh and L Roy, who ruled the roost between 2009 and 2014, have decided to rekindle their pact widely known as “D and L”, which made them household names.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The wheel spinners had been pursuing solo careers. Dee Nosh has been majoring in artiste promotions with award-winning promotions company 2Kings Entertainment whilst L Roy joined Power FM as a presenter and DJ.

The two will host the rock Saturday party at Legends Bar and Grill in Newlands, Harare, on Saturday next week.

“We have been doing things differently — I was doing promotions and he (L Roy) was doing radio. Now we are back together to form a formidable DJs duo team that will conquer the country,” Dee Nosh said.

“Due to the experience we have gained while working separately, Zimbabweans should brace themselves for the best from us, I come in with experience from promotions whilst L Roy comes in with his experience he has gained from radio,” Dee Nosh said.

The two DJs assured their fans that the reunion won’t hinder their separate endeavours that people recently got to know them for.

“Playing together doesn’t mean that we won’t be doing what we are doing separately, I will continue to do promotions whilst L Roy will always be doing radio which he does so well. So fans should not worry about the new development, it’s just to beef up what we have now,” Dee Nosh said.

The used to light up weekends at Starz Night Club, Circus, Fusion and The Grain, among others.

Another DJ duo, which has taken the industry by storm is Game Recognise Game which consist of DJ Ash Stylz and DJ Nivek. The duo also doubles as Star FM DJs.

