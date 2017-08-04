Miss Mount Pleasant rolls out charity campaign

REIGNING Miss Mount Pleasant constituency, Sikhulile Shumba has embarked on her charity projects as part of her term, with a fundraising campaign for the Emerald Hill School for the Deaf in Harare.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Shumba launched the campaign on Wednesday with the help of Chisipite senatorial junior Member of Parliament, Lisa Mwandiamba, the Women Affairs ministry, National Aids Council and Hatcliffe Arts Association at Mount Pleasant Hall.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, Shumba said the launch was successful and attracted some companies, who have made some groceries and monetary pledges to the school.

“I was humbled by the attendance at the launch,” she said.

“It is not in every case that you invite people for an event and they show up, so l was really happy for such a response.

“At the launch, we were selling some foodstuffs to guests with the funds being transferred to Emerald Hill School.”

The founder and main sponsor of the Miss Mt Pleasant constituency legislator, Jason Passade, pledged $1 000 towards a poultry project at the school.

Shumba said they are looking forward to several campaigns, which are in the pipeline, adding that next week they will be doing some cleaning operations.

