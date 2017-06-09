Miss Mt Pleasant drives away in Honda Fit

THE founder and main sponsor of the recently held Miss Mt Pleasant constituency pageant, legislator Jason Passade, on Wednesday handed over prizes to winners of the inaugural pageant at a ceremony held at Bond Street Shopping Centre in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The winners — the Queen Sikhulile Shumba, First Princess Floret Chikomwe, Second Princess Vimbai Mungofa and Miss Personality Betty Chinzou — as well as other contestants received their monetary prizes and cosmetic vouchers at the event.

Shumba drove away in a brand new Honda Fit and got some cash, a holiday trip to the resort town of Victoria Falls and a ticket to participate at the forthcoming edition of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

Shumba, who is studying towards an honours degree in Sociology at the University of Zimbabwe, told NewsDay that her win has motivated her to take her modelling career seriously.

“It was a difficult journey as there were 20 other finalists and for me to emerge as the queen is a dream come true in my modelling career. Winning the car is the best achievement at 21 and I want to thank my mother who is always there for me,” she said.

“I also want to thank my cousin Sandra Dizwani, who happens to be Miss Heritage International Zimbabwe as she inspires me and she has been taking me through some home lessons after rehearsals ahead of the grand finale.”

Passade said together with his wife, Susan, who is the pageant’s matron, they will be working with the models on different projects that would benefit the constituency.

“It was a very difficult task for the judges to crown the queen since all the contestants were beautiful and showed amazing talents. I hope the winners will execute well their duties and are going to lead the way for other girls in Mount Pleasant constituency,” he said.

“I thank the parents who allowed the girls to participate at the pageant. Promoting these girls we have enriched their future. We have requested their project proposals as we want them to benefit from their talents that will also encourage other girls.”

Passade said the event was a community initiative that aims to develop and improve the Mt Pleasant constituency through empowering girls.

