Artists embark on charity mission

YOUNG artists led by arts promoter Chengetai Mashiringwani — popularly known as Boss Chenge — on Saturday teamed up with a local charity organisation, We Support Orphans (WSO), and donated drugs and other goods to Bumhudzo Old People’s Home in Chitungwiza.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Boss Chenge (25), who is the founder and chief executive officer of Team Big Family, led the group of artists, including upcoming RnB singer, songwriter and creative dancer Lorretta Nonsikelelo Ndebele, to the home, where they also did a clean-up and interacted with the 31 elderly persons, who stay there.

Founded in 2009 in Australia, Team Big Family said it has promoted international shows in Zimbabwe involving artistes such as Dermaco from Jamaica and Elephant Man.

“I have a passion for helping elderly people. Being a nurse by profession taught me to give back to the community.

It has always been my passion and our organisation focuses on uplifting artistic talent and doing community work. So we decided to work as Team Big Family and give back to the community,” Boss Chenge said.

Bumhudzo administrator, Major Nyarobero, said they were happy with what the artists had done.

“We are happy to see them cleaning and changing our place. We may not be able to do everything, but we are happy with their interactions with the elderly. Some of them (the elderly) are lonely and benefit from such companionship because they never leave these premises,” he said.

WSO leader, Aaron Hodza said it was important to do charity work and they had partnered with Team Big Family in the initiative and plans were also underway to embark on a similar mission with gospel artistes.

