Ngwenya ropes in Mondlane on fifth album

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED gospel artiste, Timothy Ngwenya has featured one of South Africa’s top gospel musician, Godfrey Mondlane, in a song on his fifth album to be launched on September 2 in Leicester.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Mondlane is featured on the song Baleka, while top local musician Togarepi Chivaviro also provided his input on the 10-track offering.

Ngwenya said he was happy to collaborate with the two artistes and confirmed that they were also going to be guest artistes at the album launch.

“The song I am doing with Mondlane and Chivaviro is called Baleka and it has always been my dream to work with these artistes,” he said. Mondlane has been a brother and friend for years and we have ministered together in music and we are doing a collaboration together with Reverend Chivaviro as well and I’m looking forward to the song.”

A former KidzNet presenter on ZBC TV, Ngwenya said his latest yet-to-be named album was laden with songs that carry messages of hope and redemption.

“It’s an album with a different type of music and meaning on each song. I believe it is an album that will meet most of life situations. You can pray with it, worship with it and go on the dance floor with it,” he said.

“My music career is with me for life for I believe that it’s in my veins and I’ll keep on ministering God’s word through music wherever I go. Hence, I will continue releasing albums.”

Songs on the forthcoming album include Jesu Honai, Handei, Jesus, Sarai Zvakanaka, Kusangana, Handina Simba and Jehovah Ndichengetei.

Ngwenya started his music career in Chinhoyi, but became a serious artiste after his brother, Chaka Ngwenya, who is also a musician, took him to Gramma Records for a recording some years back.

His previous albums are Shungu Dzangu, Kuponiswa Kwangu, Mwari Pindirai and Kutaura Kwavo.

Like this: Like Loading...