Double delight for Miss Mt Pleasant constituency queen

IT was double delight for model, Sikhulile Shumba, who was crowned Miss Mt Pleasant at the inaugural edition of the pageant held on Saturday night at 7Arts, Avondale in Harare and later endorsed to participate at the forthcoming edition of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The night belonged to Shumba who was first crowned the pageant’s Miss Talent, before she was capped the queen having shrugged off stiff competition from 20 models, who were also vying for the coveted title.

Nineteen-year-old Vimbai Mungofa was crowned second princess, while Floret Chikomwe was voted first princess,

with Betty Chinzou being named Miss Personality at the pageant that was open to contestants aged between 18 up and 35 years.

Shumba walked away with a brand new Honda Fit and some cash, which was presented by pageant founder and main sponsor, Jason Passade, the Mt Pleasant legislator.

In their address, Passade and his wife Susan, who is the pageant’s matron, said after the successful hosting of the event, working with the models, they are going to embark on different projects that would benefit the constituency.

“I observed that all the girls have potential, they are assets that needed exposure so after crowning the queen, we shall embark on various community building projects which shall also involve the finalists,” Susan said.

Passade said, the event is a community initiative that aims to develop and improve the Mt Pleasant constituency through empowering girls.

“From now onwards, we are going to set up a counselling office in Avondale, where girls, who have problems, will be assisted and will also help in identifying their talents and we will try to connect them to companies that match up with their talents,” he said.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke, in appreciating Passade’s efforts, pledged a three-night trip to Victoria Falls for the winners of the pageant and automatically endorsed the queen Shumba to be part of for the forthcoming search of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

Apart from the modelling extravaganza, that saw guests being “detained” into the wee hours of the following day before the crowning of the queen, entertainment was provided by Brian K, urban groover Trevor Dongo, Extra Large, Ba Shupi, dancehall chanter, Killer T and the renowned Congolese rhumba outfit, Diamond Musica.

Like this: Like Loading...