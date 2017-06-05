Music producer to nurture talent

MUSIC for Development Trust director, Forward Mazuruse, has come up with an initiative to develop young talent in music.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The gospel musician said the initiative was his way of giving back to the community.

“I am a product of the support I received while growing up and in my business coupled with guidance from other players in the arts industry. Given my strides to date, I believe my new initiative, Music for Development Trust gives me a great opportunity to nurture unheralded but underprivileged talent, while drawing the public’s attention to women abuse, child care and environment conservation,” he said.

The producer, who has been involved in the Stop Aids campaigns since 2003, said he will be identifying talented young musicians from rural schools and sharpening their skills before recording them at his Revival Studios.

“I will be working with young but unheralded and underprivileged talent in schools and in rural communities. I believe in equal opportunities for all and I will not stop at anything to inspire and empower others. My first port of call is my home area Zaka, in Masvingo and today I will be performing live in my home area so that we retrace where it all started,” he said.

Mazuruse has already done a theme song for Donate a Shoe campaign, an initiative for the needy and underprivileged set up by philanthropist, Fagio Marowa.

The song was a crowd favourite at a recently held Donate a Shoe gala, where Mazuruse performed alongside Leonard Zhakata, Larry Gunda of Gospel Power, Edith WeUtonga and Ammi Jamanda, among others.

“I am working with a number of development-oriented players, some in gender-related work, child care and protection, as well as environment conservation. Other advocacy songs I am working on include Shamwari which tackles disability and vulnerability, while Yaimba Nzou talks about animal preservation,” Mazuruse said.

Marowa described Mazuruse as a selfless man, who is passionate about making a difference.

“Forward is a rare human, he heard about Donate a Shoe campaign during a Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub (Zibah) discussion and he offered to compose and produce the theme song at his studios free of charge. He went on to play the song at our fundraising gala and I believe the message and melody has helped unlock value for our campaign,” Marowa said.

Mazuruse, who is currently working with Afro-Jumbo Foundation towards the preservation of elephants, said he will continue doing more for the community.

