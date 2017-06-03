UK based fashionista promotes African wear

UNITED Kingdom-based fashionista Sisasenkosi Mkandla is planning to put foreign-based African designers on the continental map through an exhibition of their creations.

By KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Mkandla, a passionate maskandi singer, has temporarily dropped the microphone to promote fashion designers whom she says need support back home.

“My purpose of this initiative is to celebrate our fashion designers. They dress us each day behind the scenes and hardly get the recognition they deserve,” Mkandla told NewsDay Weekender.

“Being abroad makes the job even more difficult as they have to compete with the Western world fashion designers, so they do need our support.”

Running under the theme A Stitch in Time — Definitive African Fashion Trends, Mkandla launched the initiative last month in a bid to help expose the works of the creatives and celebrate the continent’s regalia.

“I want to highlight that these ladies work tirelessly making amazing and unique designs,” she said.

Mkandla, who believes that the fashion industry “is as cutthroat as the entertainment industry” added that she felt mandated to initiate the project so as to connect with her African roots after a decade’s stay in the UK.

“I have been in the UK for 10 years and this project, just like my music, is a way of trying to resonate and keep hold of my African roots,” she said.

The first edition of the showcase has three designers, namely Beauty Sibanda, Yvonne Gambe Ndava and Nde Khumalo, who have their designer monikers House of Gogoz, Yvonne Yvette and Cucicio Couture respectively.

“I intend to continue with this project as I have a few more designers who unfortunately could not provide their designs on time for the photoshoot,” she said, promising more exhibitions in the future.

“We have one more hopefully in July for three more designers. I do hope to continue working with these ladies and am excited for future projects we are working on.”

Pictures of the designed outfits will be posted online, while an exhibition is on the cards in a bid to advertise the works.

“The project is highlighting the amazing work of female African designers, creating a hub where people from all walks can go to and be able to order their custom-made frocks from these designers,” she said.

