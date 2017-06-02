Film organisations set for joint festival

THE International Images Film Festival for Women (IIFF) and Zimbabwe International Film Festival Trust (ZIFFT) have struck a deal that will see them host a joint film fiesta between August 26 and September 2.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

It will be the 16th and 19th edition of IIFF and the Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF), respectively, Women Film Makers of Zimbabwe spokesperson, Karen Mkwasi, said.

Mkwasi told NewsDay yesterday that they hoped the marriage would help improve the country’s film industry.

“The idea of a joint festival is not new. Conversations have happened in the past and this is only the commitment.

The two organisations agreed that they would serve the film industry better if they worked together,” she said.

“A joint festival will pull together resources and ideas and this will contribute to the sustainability of both festivals.”

Mkwasi said the joint venture will not compromise the festivals’ individual identities, but will create shared values.

This year’s edition of the festival, she said, will include a variety of programmes aimed at improving the local film industry, which has been on the wane.

“The festival, this year, offers a diverse programme that will include training workshops and film forums, filmmakers will also get a place where they can meet and share ideas,” she said.

“The joint festival will be a platform that will address the issues hampering the growth of the industry and by working together, the festivals will utilise resources more efficiently and in the long run this will benefit the local film industries.”

IIFF emphasise on showing films that depict women in a positive light, as well as men advancing the causes of women.

The directors of IIFF and ZIFFT, in a statement, said they will present a strategic cinematic collaboration for sustainable growth.

Like this: Like Loading...