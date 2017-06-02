Beauty queens to tussle for Mt Pleasant crown

A BEVY of beauties will strut on the ramp tonight at the grand finale of the Miss Mount Pleasant pageant scheduled for 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale in a beauty contest meant to empower the girl child and make a difference in the community.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Running under the theme Nurturing Capabilities, the event will start at 6pm and entry will be free.

After a series of auditions of grooming and etiquette training held in Harare from April 18 to May 20, 16 girls were selected to showcase their beauty and brains tonight, with the winner expected to win a car and catwalk to the bank for some cash.

The pageant’s programmes and communications manager, Valerie Chingonzo, said the beauty queens to be crowned, the princesses and Miss Personality will also get cash rewards, while the rest of the contestants will receive a token of appreciation for their participation.

Chingonzo said they are also giving the platform to the community to showcase their different talents.

“There is so much talent in the community but little exposure and lack of recreational facilities. The Mount Talent Trust seeks to nurture capabilities by giving residents in the community a platform to showcase their various skills and talents,” she said.

Chingonzo said the ultimate queen and other winners will assist the Member of Parliament in coming up with ways and strategies on how best to solve the problems the constituency is facing.

She said the queen will be the ambassador and face of the constituency and will come up with ways to strategise, organise residents for community building projects and conduct needs assessment.

The launch will see talented urban groover, Trevor Dongo and Zimdancehall chanters, Killer T and Soul Jah Love entertaining guests.

