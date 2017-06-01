Jah Prayzah for Coke Studio Africa

HIGH-FLYING musician, Jah Prayzah has joined a league of African artistes participating in the new season of the Coca-Cola Company’s flagship show, Coke Studio, which has been rebranded to Coke Studio Africa 2017 following the merger of Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Jah Prayzah becomes the fourth Zimbabwean musician to feature on the non-competitive music collaboration show, which promises to be a melting pot of Africa’s music talents. Previous Zimbabwean participants were Oliver Mtukudzi, Ammara Brown and South African-based Buffalo Souljah.

Other artistes featuring in the new season are Khaligraph Jones and Band Becca (Kenya), Rayvanny, Izzo Bizness, Nandy (Tanzania), Sami Dan (Ethiopia), Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah and Ykee Benda (Uganda), Nasty C, Busiswa and Mashayabhuqe (South Africa), Youssoupha (Democratic Republic of Congo), Runtown and Yemi (Nigeria).

Coca-Cola Zimbabwe official, Vee Chibanda, said new technology has made it possible for artistes to transcend geographical barriers.

“Music has always been the heartbeat and soul of Africa, but the internet, social media and creativity is taking artistes from their communities and cities and allowing them to reach an audience across the continent, which is being supported through initiatives such as Coke Studio Africa,” she said.

Coke Studio Africa 2017 is expected to air from August in South and Central African and from September onwards in East and West Africa.

Coca-Cola Southern and East African business unit and Coke Studio Africa project director, Monali Shah, said Coke Studio aims to inspire and introduce Africa’s music talents to a new and wider audience.

“Coke Studio Africa showcases Africa’s incredible music by combining different artistes and genres to inspire a new generation of African music fans. With the expanded show, we aim to bring the continent alive through a fusion of music and culture that celebrates our diversity,” Shah said.

“Music is the heartbeat and soul of many diverse communities throughout Africa. From bongo, to kwaito, to lingala and other genres across Africa, Coke Studio Africa is helping introduce these different musical styles to new communities for the first time, while maintaining a long tradition of Coca-Cola’s use of music to build its brands.”

Shah said the merging of Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa has increased the number of participating countries to 16, from 11 in the previous edition and this season it will be broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.

Artistes will be drawn from South Africa, Rwanda, Angola, Togo, Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Cameroon.

Other artistes in the project are Dji Tafinha (Angola), Laura Beg (Mauritius), Slapdee (Central African Republic), Bisa Kdei and Worlasi (Ghana), Betty G (Ethiopia), Bruce Melodie, Shellsy Baronet and Mr. Bow (Mozambique), Denise (Madagascar), Ozane (Togo) and Freeda (Namibia).

This year’s production team includes reputable producers Yuvir Pillay Nivedan (South Africa), Kiff No Beat (Ivory Coast) and Nahreel (Tanzania).

