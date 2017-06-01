Chivaviro, Tuku for MCZ celebrations

GOSPEL artiste, Togarepi Chivaviro, will renew his romance with the Methodist Church of Zimbabwe (MCZ), as he is expected to perform at the church’s 40th Autonomy celebrations scheduled for the National Sports Stadium on August 17.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The Ebenezer hitmaker is a former MCZ member, who left the church to form his own ministry, Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists that has several branches across the globe.

Chivaviro told NewsDay that despite slowing down on live performances to focus on ministry work, he was keen to perform at the church, where his music career was launched.

“We have slowed down on the number of musical activities we are getting involved in, but events such as the MCZ Autonomy celebrations are very special for us. These are indications that the church of God is moving on like a mighty army and surely we can do our part by ministering in song at such events,” he said.

“It’s high time, when one ministry is having such celebrations, for all members of the body of Christ to support in every way possible, we are one family.”

Chivaviro added that he is looking forward to sharing the stage with Mechanic Manyeruke and Oliver Mtukudzi, who featured on his tracks, Chechi Yoenda Sehondo and Handinyarare respectively.

The award-winning artiste was also the lead singer during the celebrations’ fundraising gig held in Harare in November last year.

The MCZ event is meant to celebrate 40 years since the church became independent from the British Conference.

Scores of delegates from other countries are expected in the country for the big event.

Like this: Like Loading...