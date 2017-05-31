Vabvuwi defy passage of time

HARARE MUMC Vabvuwi choir, popularly known as Vabvuwi, at the weekend proved that they are still a force to reckon with after mesmerising scores of people who attended the launch of Yeukai Foundation in Mutoko.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The group, previously known as Harare West MUMC Choir, churns out United Methodist Church hymns and has been in the choral music industry for 22 years, but are still going strong judging by their performance at the event.

Delegates and villagers who attended the launch of the charity organisation were kept on their feet, as the seasoned outfit performed most of the popular hymns and choruses, including Ichokwadi Mwari Ariko and Ndiani Varonga.

The group’s secretary, Rerutsai Mujeka, told NewsDay that the secret behind the 30-member group’s success and longevity in music was the inclusion of new blood as well as sticking to the principles that guideline the outfit.

“Vabvuwi have been on the radar for over 20 years. The secret is that there is inclusion of young blood for continuity purposes because most of the founding members are getting old. The vision is to steer the group ahead and this is what is currently happening,” he said.

He said the outfit had rebranded and was now known by a new name, Harare MUMC Vabvuwi.

“The group used to be known as Harare West MUMC Choir, but now because of church structures and other developments, we have changed our name,” he said.

“We have another district called Harare West and each district has its own choir. The other groups are not recording, but for the purposes of order, we ended up removing ‘West’ and we are now called Harare MUMC Vabvuwi,” he said.

To date, the group has recorded 17 albums with the latest one being Kuyedza Kwakusvika released in 2015.

The group was established in 1994 and some of the founding members are now late.

Like this: Like Loading...