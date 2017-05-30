Coca-Cola ‘unplugs’

COCA-COLA Zimbabwe has inked a partnership deal with the Unplugged Music Concert as part of their efforts to support local artistes, NewsDay can reveal.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The sponsorship deal was struck with the concert’s co-founders, Chiedza Danha and Elinah Mutandwa, and will see the concert run monthly until December.

The beverages brand on Sunday presented their debut concert that featured Afro-jazz musician, Prince Musarurwa, songstress Pah Chihera and a star-studded line-up of wheel spinners at Umwinzii in Harare.

Chibanda told NewsDay on the sidelines of the concert that their mission was to help local artistes grow.

“We are now the title sponsor of the Unplugged concert. We believe that the platform is a great platform. As Coca-Cola, we have a mission to help and promote new and upcoming artistes, as well as artistes who have already made their names and the platform is unique,” she said.

“We are here to ensure that we bring the happiness to our consumers because we believe music is what brings happiness to the people so we want to give them a platform to showcase themselves and Unplugged is the best platform for us.”

Chibanda said they will be sponsoring Unplugged for the rest of 2017 and expressed hope that the deal could be extended to next year.

She said plans were underway to take the concert to other cities, starting with Bulawayo, although the dates will be confirmed in due course.

The brand is currently bankrolling the annual Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe and ZBC TV Top 50 competitions, ZTV Coke on the Beat and the recent Coke Studio and Coke Studio in the Mix, which have given our local artistes international exposure and opportunities for collaborations.

During the concert, Musarurwa and Pah Chihera, famed for the hit song, Runonzi Rudo, set the stage ablaze with sterling performances accompanied by well-choreographed dances.

This was the duo’s first show under the banner Zunde as they combine their voices for one cause. Their stage work was a marvel to watch as they also connected well with the people, with some joining them on the dancefloor.

