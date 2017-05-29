Record crowd at Surrey braai fest

THE third edition of the Surrey Braai Festival pulled thousands of merrymakers on Saturday night, who could not resist the taste of the Alick Macheso magic on stage.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Despite the biting cold associated with Marondera as winter is fast approaching, the huge crowd was kept warmed up with music from dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love and sungura musician Maxen Maxen.

The crowd was so huge that bartenders were kept on their feet and struggled to serve customers, resulting in revellers jamming the counters.

Maxen opened the gig with a scintillating performance from a song list that included some of Tongai Moyo’s renditions, before paving way for Soul Jah Love who also staged a thrilling act.

He closed his act with the song of the moment, Pamamonya Ipapo, which made the crowd so ecstatic that he was forced to play it again.

A few hours before midnight, Macheso took to the stage and played until the early hours of Sunday.

The sungura kingpin performed a number of tracks from his forthcoming album, including the one titled Kudzwai, which were well-received by the fans.

Show co-ordinator, Ranganayi Zihumo, said the huge crowd was a result of their impressive lineup.

“We are elated with the turn out. We were not expecting such a big crowd and this shows that we brought artistes that command a huge following. Both sungura and Zimdancehall lovers are here. We are left with a huge task so that we can keep the momentum for the fourth edition in few months from now,” he said.

Last year, Surrey, a leading meat company launched the open braai area that has become popular with musicians.

Jah Prayzah, Calvin Mtukudzi and Faheem Somanje have also performed at the fiesta.

