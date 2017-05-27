Harare Carnival makes a return

THE Harare International Carnival makes a return this year after it was shelved last year, with sungura musician, Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo — who launched his third album on Thursday night — set to perform at the event.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

This was revealed by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke, at the launch of Young Igwe’s third album, Mopao Mokonzi, at Jazz 24/7.

Kaseke assured revellers that the carnival, which had been temporarily shelved due to funding challenges, was definitely performing to the streets of Harare.

“People have been asking me about when the carnival will be held and I am happy to announce that this year the carnival will be there and I am inviting Peter to be one of the performers at the commemorations,” he said.

Kaseke said entertainment was important to the nation.

“Entertainment is a very important factor. In other countries they have appointed ministers of happiness, hence, we, as the tourism sector, have been given the responsible authority by our government to entertain people,” he said.

“The half-naked Brazilian girls that have been coming in for the carnival in the past will also be there. No one is restricting them from coming to event.”

Kaseke also invited Young Igwe to perform at the International Year for Sustainable Tourism for Development commemorations on June 2 at Rainbow towers and promised $7 000 as payment for the performance.

Kaseke then pledged a $20 000 package for Moyo and his band to travel to Nyanga.

Young Igwe, backed by Utakataka Express, staged a thrilling show characterised by well-choreographed dances during the launch, which was also attended by Tourism and Hospitality minister Walter Mzembi, who was the guest of honour.

He also churned out some of his late father, Tongai’s songs including Samanyemba.

The musician later told NewsDay that his band will stand the test of time.

“I am strictly a Sungura musician and Utakataka Express is not going anywhere. We are going to be around for a very long time,” he said.

Artistes, who shared the stage with Moyo at the launch, include Sam Dondo and Gary Tight.

Like this: Like Loading...