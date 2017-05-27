Entertainment key tourism driver: Kaseke

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke, has described entertainment is a major component of tourism and called on stakeholders to support young artistes so they can match international standards.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Speaking at the launch of a record label, Young Gamez Entertainment in Harare recently, Kaseke said entertainment plays a critical role in the tourism sector.

“Entertainment is a big issue when it comes to tourism. It’s not only entertainment, but also birthing artists as well as nurturing them making them respectable individuals and in the process, creating big names internationally,” he said.

“The initiative by the record label is a very noble idea, I have warmed up to it, it’s a very good programme particularly the fact that they are aiming at making the current crop of young artistes respectable.”

Kaseke said such an approach would be beneficial to tourism and he was going to lend the artistes his support.

“We should support initiatives to do with entertainment. In fact, some countries like Dubai have a ministry of Happiness that supports artistes and so it should be like that here,” he said.

Kaseke pledged to support the initiative, helping in shaping the young artistes succeed in their endeavours in the entertainment scene.

“We will try to help and shape you to achieve your goals in the entertainment scene,” he said.

Young Gamez record label is an initiative by five young Zimbabweans, who joined forces to create a platform for discovering and nurturing young talent and has so far signed 12 artistes.

