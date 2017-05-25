Carl Joshua Ncube selected as a TED Fellow

NEW York — Stand up comedian Carl Joshua Ncube has been selected as a TED Fellows, joining a class of 21 change makers from around the world, who will each deliver a talk from at the TEDGlobal 2017 conference from August 27 to 30 in Arusha, Tanzania.

www.ted.com/Arts Reporter

The conference will be attended by leading policymakers, businesspeople, academics and activists from Africa and around the world.

TED Fellows programme director, Tom Rielly, said fellows were chosen based on their accomplishments, so far, as well as their “grit, their collaborative spirit, and their potential to break barriers” in the process of establishing their careers.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce the newest class of TED Fellows, who will be joining a global group of 436 change makers,” he said.

“The TED Fellows programme seeks out young innovators, who demonstrate both exceptional achievement and remarkable strength of character.”

Ncube is a leading artist, who has used his creative work to address culturally taboo topics in Africa and joins the fellows, who include a Ugandan journalist working undercover in the Middle East to uncover the human rights abuses of migrant workers and an Indian scientist developing new artificial intelligence architectures for medical technology.

The new fellows are from Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, Botswana, Liberia and Kenya.

Founded in 2009, the TED Fellows programme now has 436 fellows from 94 countries, whose talks have collectively been viewed more than 155 million times.

In its eight-year history, the TED Fellows programme has created a powerful, far-reaching network leading to many meaningful and unexpected collaborations including BRCK, the self-powered, mobile wifi router that can work anywhere, even in the harshest conditions.

In 2007 at the TEDGlobal conference in Arusha, TED invited 100 of the brightest young leaders to attend the conference, assembling for the first time this influential group of young people across the continent, many of whom had only met online.

The TED Fellows programme brings together young innovators from around the world who display outstanding achievement and exemplary character, to raise international awareness of their work and maximize their impact. It offers fellows, among other things, ongoing professional coaching and mentoring, dedicated public relations coaching and active participation in the TED community.

Like this: Like Loading...