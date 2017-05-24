Young Igwe’s album launch venue shift a hoax

SUNGURA musician Peter Moyo, affectionately known as the Young Igwe, yesterday dismissed a message circulating on social media claiming that he had postponed the launch of his third album, Mopao Mokonzi, and moved it to his rural home Sessombi in Zhombe.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The message on social media claimed the musician had announced a few changes to the much-anticipated album launch of his latest studio offering and attributed the information to him.

“We have decided to postpone our album launch to the end of August this year due to some logistical reasons. Look the album is ready, we are just fine-tuning a few things, but we have completed most of the production process,” Moyo was quoted saying.

“After vast consultation from management and our legions of fans, we have decided to change the launch venue to

Sessombi. As you all know that, my first and second albums were both launched in Harare, we have now decided to take it home to give our home supporters a chance to also witness the unfolding of a milestone in the band’s latest music escapade.”

But, Moyo yesterday told NewsDay the message, which has gone viral on different social media platforms, was a hoax as their arrangements and the launch programme remained unchanged.

“I am really shocked with some people’s behaviour. I don’t know what I have done to deserve such treatment. Our launch is on at Jazz 24/7 in Harare and I want to tell all our Utakataka fans that the message, circulating on different social media platforms is not from our camp,” he said.

“This might be the work of our detractors and enemies. Nothing has changed and we are going ahead with our launch on Thursday (tomorrow) and everything is going according to script.”

Some fans said the deception could have been manufactured by people who did not want to see the rise of Utakataka Express under Peter, son to the late legend, Tongai Moyo.

Jazz 24/7 manager, Johannes Muchadenyika, said they are ready to host the launch, urging fans to come in their numbers.

“All is set for Peter Moyo’s launch on Thursday (tomorrow) they will be surprise packages for the fans, so they must come in their numbers and join the celebration of the Mopao Mokonzi launch,” he said.

The Mushonga Mukuru singer said the launch will be graced by various music promoters, businessman and artistes among them Gary Tight.

Like this: Like Loading...