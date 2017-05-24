Sekurutau headlines Africa Day’s concert

AFRICAN roots music singer Bryn Taurai Mteki — now known as Sekurutau — will headline an Africa Day’s eve concert dubbed Zim Traditional Music at City Sports Bar in Harare, as he continues to consolidate his return to music following a 16-year hiatus in the United States.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Renowned as a stone sculptor, Sekurutau released his debut album, Kurauone, in 2000. He subsequently partnered with the late Zanu PF stalwart Elliot Manyika on the track, Nora, in a move that nearly sank his music career before retreating to the safety of sculpture.

The 41-year-old is set to share the stage with renowned mbira group Nyamasvisva NeMawungira eNharira and Zvido Zvevanhu Traditional dance ensemble tomorrow.

Sekurutau told NewsDay yesterday that fans should come in their numbers as he is ready to serenade them with a mix of his old and new hits.

“I am urging those who enjoy African Roots music to come in their numbers for this show as we celebrate Africa Day in style. We are promising an energetic performance and we will be sampling songs from our forthcoming album, Pachedu,” he said.

Sekurutau’s music, rich in traditional beats and laden with social commentary that relates to Zimbabwean culture, also involves a fusion of mbira, keyboards, drums and guitars.

The award-winning Sekurutau said he is keen to take Zimbabwean traditional music back to the global stage.

