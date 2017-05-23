Tagarira targets idol worshippers

SOUTH Africa-based gospel artiste, Phebion Tagarira, has released a six-track album titled Zvedenga whose main thrust is to discourage people from idol worship.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Speaking from his base in Durban, the 25-year-old musician said he was disturbed by the high levels of idol worship and decided to pen the song in which he encourages people to repent and serve God.

“The main message is for those who are still in idol worship and those who believe in sorcery and witchcraft. This is not the time to believe in goblins. People should repent and seek Jesus. I am confident that the album will do much in delivering the message of repentance to many,” he said.

Tagarira’s album is receiving fair airplay at Diamond FM, a radio station that is based in his hometown of Mutare.

The album was recorded at Kunashe Studios in Mutare and carries the tracks Nditambirei Ndauya, Handei Mapostora, Tinopfugama, Ndina Jesu, Ishe Jesu and Ukafamba NaJesu.

“I am happy with the response of the album especially in my hometown. I featured seasoned artiste Ellen Anderson on the song Ukafamba NaJesu,” he said. “Her input added some flavour to the album. I pray that many people get to feel the album and that many people’s lives get changed for the better.”

Tagarira kick-started his music career at a tender age when he used to sing at ZAOGA functions. He released his debut album Mwari Wangu in 2013 before adding another one Tipe Kutenda two years later.

