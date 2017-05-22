GZU honours Jesesi Mungoshi

RENOWNED actress, Jesesi Mungoshi on Friday received a Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of her contribution to the development of the country’s film industry from Great Zimbabwe University, at the premier of the film Solo naMutsai held at Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The award was handed over to her by GZU registrar, Sikiwe Gwatidzo at a ceremony attended by Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha.

Mungoshi began her acting career in 1985 after being inspired by her husband, Charles, and her debut appearance on screen was when she acted as a mother in a drama based on the novel Inongova Njakenjake.

She became popular for her role Neria in a film with the same title. Mungoshi said she was humbled by the honour.

“I was not expecting such an honour. I just thought that they simply wanted me to share my experiences in film and in particular Neria as a guest of honour,” she said.

Mungoshi described the film Solo Na Mutsai as good, but said it needed a bit of polishing and urged the actors to be real and not pretend to be someone else.

“I might not be a film critic, but the film (Solo Na Mutsai) just needs more depth and moulding of characters to more than what I saw. In overall it is such a good film. There is a lot to learn from it,” she said.

“To those who want to take acting seriously, do not act in front of a camera, but you have to be real and convince people in any given role or situation. People still think Oliver Mtukudzi is my brother yet it was just acting.”

The main actress in the film, Buhlebuyeza Ndlovu, said the film gives a true reflection of what happens in universities.

“Young women at universities face a lot of social and financial problems that push them into activities with negative implications on their future. It is a true reflection of what happens on campus,” she said.

Acting GZU vice-chancellor, Andrew Chindanya said a lot was going to come from the university.

“Great Zimbabwe University gave birth to its first child dangwe and today (Friday) it’s giving birth to the second set of twins, Solo Na Mutsai. We will keep seeing a lot coming out of GZU.

“When you (students) go out there, some of you will not seek employment, but will be employers because there are skills that you would have got from the university. Congratulations to those who have made this night possible,” he said.

