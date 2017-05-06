A peep into Cindy’s Sendekera Outfit

POPULAR musician, Cindy Munyavi, has been making waves as a fashionista, as she complements her growing artistry as a stylist and running her boutique, Cindy’s Fashions, away from the studio and off the stage.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The Ndidzorere Moyo Wangu hitmaker was the centre of attraction with her gorgeous outfit that left many heads turning at the recently held Sendekera Come Let’s Dance concert, where she shared the stage with Mzansi music stars, Mafikizolo.

On the night, she came dressed in a sequined playsuit with a sheer top and sequined shoulder pads rocked with a tulle peplum belt and thigh high heeled boots.

The outfit also inspired the aqua hair colour, which is also trending on the hair scene.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender yesterday, Cindy said the glamourous outfit, designed by Glam Girl, one of her designers at Cindy’s Fashion, was meant to pull off a sexy and classy look.

“I must admit that the outfit was a bit far from my normal appearance, as it was a bit more adventurous than my normal attire, but I loved it,” she said.

“The designer of the outfit wants to be famous for her work not her face, but I just think she is camera-shy or anti-social, so I am her muse.”

Cindy said her goal is to take a step forward fashion wise harmonising with her new album.

“The idea going forward is to set the pace fashion wise to compliment my new album Music Vocals Cindy (MVC), with the leading single being Setter Pace,” she said.

“As the song topping the charts and setting the pace, I want to do just that in every facet of my life this year, everything that I will do will be over the topping including my videos.”

