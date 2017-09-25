AMHVoices: Power hungry cadres stalling coalition

It is sad that some power hungry senior opposition members from the parties that can bring change or even a revolution to Zimbabwe are blocking unity to safeguard their so called “influence” and positions.

By Pardon Maguta,Our Reader

The big question is; can the opposition give Zanu PF another blank cheque to power come 2018?

It seems like some very powerful elements within the opposition are ready to donate all to Zanu PF if their demands are not met. This is bad news.

The MDC-T has vice-president Thokozani Khupe pulling in the wrong direction to protect her first choice VP status and maybe a national VP position or prime minister post in the event of an opposition win.

The National People’s Party (NPP) won’t accept anything that doesn’t guarantee their leader, former Vice-President Joice Mujuru the alliance presidency. In the PDP, a group led by secretary general, Gorden Moyo is also pulling in the wrong direction.

What I want to tell you today is that there is nothing tribal about those resisting or opposing the alliances or coalitions. These are power hungry people, who fear losing their influence as a coalition or alliance is a give and take process.

The resistance is neither regional, tribal nor ethnic. It does not have anything to do with party policies as policies can be changed or amended. It does not have anything to do with the people, as those blackmailing unity never consulted on what they are championing. It borders on modern day political betrayal and desertion of people they pretend to represent.

Losing one’s position of influence to gain national freedom is the goal of the opposition unity before the 2018 polls. Khupe, Moyo, Mujuru, Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa and others must sacrifice their influence to gain the freedom and independence of long suffering Zimbabweans.

Coalition results in political collateral damage, but the all-time goal and target won’t be missed — that is defeating President Robert Mugabe and his marauding good-for-nothing pillaging and destructive Zanu PF.

