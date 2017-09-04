AMHVoices: Khupe, Moyo, Bhebhe tribalists

THE thinking of Thokozani Khupe, Lovemore Moyo and Abednico Bhebhe should not be entertained and any attempts to listen to them in my view will be first-class stupidity. The three are against the involvement of Shona people on the top table and talking about Matabeleland kingship, which, is all rubbish.

BY GUGUGU MAGORIRA,OUR READER

They can proceed and embrace Nkosana Moyo, a learned but valueless economist-cum-politician. They will lose in a big way and cry bitterly. The comrades have been overtaken by events and any programme on the board must proceed as if nothing happened anywhere. People like Khupe, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo, Bhebhe, Moyo and this one claiming to be a champion of the She-vote from Masvingo, Harare and Matabeleland South are all greedy power hunters with nothing to contribute to the real change in the country.

I am seeing a tribal agenda in some of these noise-makers. They are opening many doors for Zanu PF and CIO to dabble in our politics.

My advice to Khupe and company is for them to shut up and follow the status quo, instead of fighting a losing battle. We know that they hate all the six partners in the Alliance, but there is very little that they can do to stop the game. We know the behaviour of chameleons or misguided tribalists, who may think they are clever and powerful yet all their intentions are known.

Some of us have been and are still being fought by hidden tribalists, who have labelled us all sorts of names in private meetings, spitting at letters that we have written to them.

I remember some tribal disciplinary committee that had been set up to screen shona people. We have seen it all comrades.

