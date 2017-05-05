Former SA presidents front dialogue drive

JOHANNESBURG. – Three former South African presidents and a vice president joined a national dialogue event in Johannesburg yesterday to discuss the political and economic challenges facing the country.

Former Presidents F W de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka led by their foundations joined four others to partake in the maiden National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI).

The NFDI was organised by the foundations of Chief Albert Luthuli, Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk.

The Helen Suzman Foundation, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Foundation, the Umlambo Foundation, and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation have also backed the dialogues.

Mbeki, De Klerk and Motlanthe spoke in Parktown, Johannesburg yesterday, representing both South Africa’s last leader under white minority rule and those who led post-apartheid South Africa along with Nelson Mandela.

De Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for their work in transitioning South Africa from white minority rule, said President Zuma has failed to uphold the country’s laws.

He called for a national discussion on how to tackle corruption and ensure a radical economic transformation. He also suggested a political change including the redirection of parliament’s role from serving parties to serving the people. “The rose we planted in 1994 is indeed sick,” Mbeki said, referring to the election that brought Mandela to power.

Mbeki added, “No person or institution should have more authority than the will of the people.” Mbeki also said the people have expressed concern in the past three years and it is critical to have a national dialogue to discuss the problems.

This was corroborated by Motlanthe who said the country’s democracy is under a critical condition and needs enhancement. Mlambo-Ngcuka, on her part, called for inclusion in dealing with the problems devoid of racism and xenophobia.

The dialogue follows a High Court ruling that orders President Jacob Zuma to provide documents explaining the reason for his March 30 cabinet reshuffle that created a lot of furore.

This ruling was as a result of a legal action filed in April by the opposition Democratic Alliance party against the reshuffle that saw five ministers lose their jobs including former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan’s sacking was linked to an alleged intelligence report that accused him and his sacked deputy Mcebisi Jonas of conspiring to undermine the country at an investor roadshow in London.

The country’s credit rating dropped as a result of the cabinet reshuffle and a series of demonstrations were held against President Zuma’s actions.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said former ANC presidents Motlanthe and Mbeki should not have shared a stage with “apartheid criminal” De Klerk.

Malema was speaking yesterday after the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court postponed his “land grabs” case to October 13.

“I saw today (yesterday) that Mbeki and Motlanthe are meeting with De Klerk saying they are finding solutions to SA,” the party quoted Malema on Twitter during his speech outside the court.

“That’s a problem because . . . by recognising De Klerk, Mbeki and Motlanthe make a mistake that will lead to white racists thinking they still have a place in SA. The inability of ANC to punish apartheid criminals like De Klerk is why white racists are still proud amongst us.”

He said De Klerk can never find solutions to democratic SA because he presided over the mass murder of black people during apartheid. Malema also used the platform once again to tear into President Zuma and white monopoly capital.

“Zuma is not a problem. He is just an irritation. The real problem is white monopoly capital which we will confront on removing Zuma,” he continued, referencing the motion of no confidence and a possible secret ballot. – News Agencies/HR.

