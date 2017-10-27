Welcome to The Zimbabwe Daily – LATEST
- Coaching the stars
- Opposition abets vote rigging: Mutambara
- Musicians should not fan violence: Tarrus Riley
- ATI provides cover for over $200m Zim projects
- Farmers and hazardous substances
- Agency to provide export finance to local firms
- Midlands to host 2018 Youth games
- Christians should not follow blindly like sheep
- MSU lifts ban on indebted students
- Tsvangirai’s health a non issue: Ncube
- Mlala files $15 000 defamation lawsuit against Tshinga Dube
- Doc Vikela revives Comedy Nights
- Gwanda charging $1 for proof of residence printout
- Germany to host the 23rd UN climate change conference
- Villagers resist donkey abattoir
- Kirsty gets PhD degree
- NRZ, DIDG Transnet open contract negotiations
- Mayor raises red flag over Kasukuwere meddling
- Africa needs $93 billion annually for infrastructure
- Chiyangwa seeks order to take over Chegutu land