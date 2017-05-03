Manyuchi builds state of the art house in Chivhu

CHIVHU – The rags to riches story of boxer Charles Manyuchi gets to the fore when one sees the house that he has built in Chivhu.

From a village boy who could not even afford 50c bus fare for himself, Manyuchi will soon be staying in an 11-roomed, 5-bedroomed house whose cost is plus $100 00.

The house has everything that one would need, a borehole drilled by top borehole driller Pote, a compact solar system that can run every electric gadget in the house in case power runs out and two bathrooms that include an ensuite for the main bedroom.

Manyuchi confirmed in an interview with The Mirror that the Minister of Sports and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwani will officially open his house in Buckenhill Low density area sometime end of May. Expected at the opening ceremony is the Minister of Industry and Commerce and MP of the area Mike Bimha and several other MPs from Chikomba.

He said that construction of the state of art house began three months ago. PEEMS Construction, a reputable Harare company run by Dallenger Pimira is building the house.

Manyuchi added that Mr T35 who is his sponsor was contributing immensely towards the construction of the house so did his first manager Edson Zvobgo (Jn).

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo is providing the solar system valued at more than $3 500.

“The Minister is going to officially open the house sometime end of May. I am also constructing another house in Northwood. As brand manager of T35 I have donated a lot of things like soccer kits to schools to Liebenberg High in Chivhu and Victoria High in Masvingo and more than 100 T-shirts to Mother Theresa Orphanage,” said Manyuchi.

