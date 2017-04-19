Tsvangirai, Mujuru deal to scuttle Nkosana Moyo’s plans

Morgan Tsvangirai the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change and former vice president Joice Mujuru the leader of the National People’s Party today signed a Memorandum of Understanding ahead of the crucial 2018 elections. This deal could scuttle Dr Nkosana Moyo’s plans to contest in the 2018 election, he indicated that he will tell the nation in 8 weeks time whether he will contest or not.

The MOU signing ceremony took place at Tsvangirai’s government funded residence in Highlands.

Mujuru, who now leads the National People’s Party (NPP) following a nasty fallout with Mugabe in 2014, recently told female party members in Masvingo that Tsvangirai had the political clout and commanded a large following.

“Between Tsvangirai and myself, we are working together, we have done some addresses together and right now, we are working on a MoU so that we are able to work together,” said Mujuru.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tsvangirai, which has a roadmap that we agreed on which outlines the strategy. We also tabled our differences and resolved them.”

Mujuru has been in coalition talks with Tsvangirai since last year when she was still Zimbabwe People First leader before the party split last month due to differences with former allies Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa.

The agreement could see Mugabe facing a strong coalition for the first time in his long reign.

“We agreed that one opposition presidential candidate, representing all parties, will stand against Mugabe,” she said.

“We also agreed on the leader of the coalition, the qualities, the expectations of that person before and after the polls. That person should be a unifier, someone who does not backtrack or sell out and should carry the ideals of the coalition. And that person should have the confidence of the majority.

“We said the MDC-T is better at mobilising people. There is no other party, apart from NPP and the MDC-T, that can mobilise a lot of people apart from Zanu-PF itself.

“There are a lot of parties, but some of the parties were created by some handlers in the government to cultivate a false sense of multi-party democracy, so whatever those parties do, they want to please their boss (Mugabe).

“We know a coalition is the best to stop Zanu PF from rigging. If we go into the polls fragmented, as the opposition, we give leeway to Zanu-PF tricks.”

