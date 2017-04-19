Zanu PF MP who shot Kombayi dies

ZANU PF Midlands provincial vice chairman, Kizito Chivamba, has died, the party’s provincial spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Zanu PF provincial spokesperson, Cornelius Mpereri, Chivamba died at Gweru General Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It’s true, Cde Chivamba died at Gweru General Hospital,” Mpereri said.

Chivamba, who was Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chiwundura, and the late Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director, Elias Kanengoni shot Gweru businessman and opposition political activist Patrick Kombayi in the run up to the 1990 parliamentary elections.

The late Kombayi, who was challenging then Vice President Simon Muzenda for the Gweru Urban seat, sustained serious injuries from the gun shots and had to seek treatment in Britain.

Chivamba and Kanengoni were sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted for attempted murder but got pardoned by President Robert Mugabe

