Zimbabwe senior government official dies in suspicious “suicide”

HARARE – Former State Procurement boss Charles Kuwaza has thrown himself of an 9th floor building.

Kuwaza committed suicide at Club Chambers in Nelson Mandela Avenue at around 1 o’clock this afternoon. It was not clear at the time of going to press whether he was pushed or he jumped as the allegations he has been facing also implicate senior Zanu PF politicians.

Kuwaza popularly known as Mohamed Farah Idid is reported to have thrown himself from the 9th floor.

Kuwaza accused of five counts of corruption involving over $1 million and ZW$2,5 billion, was last month freed on $2 000 bail.

Kuwaza was on a life support system at Metropolitan Clinic after he suddenly fell seriously ill soon after his arrest.

As part of bail conditions, Kuwaza was ordered to report at CID Commercial Crime Unit and to surrender title deeds to his Belvedere property.

His lawyer, Mr Shadreck Chisoko, however, told the court that he was having challenges in submitting the title deeds because it does not make reference to an address but only a stand number.

However, the court confirmed the title deeds. It is alleged that Kawaza committed the offences while at the helm of SPB. Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that Kuwaza was employed by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) as SPB executive chairman from September 1, 2001 to November 27, 2015.

He said during his tenure of office, Kuwaza allegedly engaged in criminal activities to the prejudice of the State. The allegations stemmed from transactions unearthed by an OPC special audit.

According to the indictment, Kuwaza was facing one count of theft, two counts of fraud and two counts of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

