MDC-T Harare MP Ronia Bunjira dies

MDC-T Harare Proportional Representation MP, Ronia Bunjira, has succumbed to cancer.

In a condolence message yesterday, MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu described Bunjira, who died at a private hospital on Saturday, as a dedicated party cadre and the epitome of democracy.

“The MDC would like to express its deepest condolences on the untimely passing on of our Harare Province women’s assembly chairlady Ronia Bunjira,” Gutu said in a statement.

“Hon Bunjira will be remembered for her selfless and tireless work in making sure that MDC remained strong, united, unshakeable and focused. We mourn the sad passing on of a gallant and fearless fighter for the total and unconditional emancipation of all Zimbabweans, particularly women.”

Bunjira’s most memorable moments in Parliament include last year when she was among three female MPs who started a bench boycott by female MPs, who sat on the legislative chamber’s floor demanding more commitment by government to safely bring home over 200 local women trafficked to Kuwait where they were being abused.

She was also among some six MDC-T MPs who were last September arrested and detained in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb for participating in an electoral reforms march.

“We urge all our cadres to remain united to ensure that Bunjira’s dream and vision for a new democratic Zimbabwe is realised sooner rather than later,” Gutu said.

Mourners were yesterday still gathered at number 15 Mubvee Road, Mufakose, Harare, with burial arrangements yet to be announced. – NewsDay

