DONT BUY THESE GRAPES

Cape Town – Buying that punnet of grapes along the N1 could cost you a lot more than the R20 price of the fruit.

Motorists travelling on the national road have been warned they could be fined R1000 for pulling over to buy grapes from vendors. Police have warned that buying these grapes is illegal; people caught doing so will be fined.

Police say these fruit sellers are criminals who steal their wares from surrounding farmers, and also assault and rob unsuspecting motorists who stop to buy from them.

According to De Doorns police this is an “annual crisis”, starting with the grape season in December and ending in April, when the harvest is over. Spokesperson Constable Buqwana urged motorists to heed the warning sign placed along the road, for their own safety.

“We have a sign on the road which reads: ‘Caution: beware of robbers selling stolen grapes!’, yet people still buy nonetheless,” she said “Our members do patrols but cannot be there all the time.

“The farmers in the Breede Valley started their own project called Farm Watch, whereby they patrol in and around the grape farms and highway looking out for these thieves. IOL

Posted in: