A Cape Town restaurant bill on which diners were described as 2 Blacks has re-ignited claims that many of the top restaurants are racist.

On Monday morning‚ Sivuyile Madikana‚ who was voted SA Medical Association’s Junior Doctor of the Year last month‚ posted a photo on Twitter of his bill from Clifton’s The Bungalow of yesterday‚ on which the words “2 BLACKS” appear with the the comment “Wow. Just Wow. Cape Town never loved any of us. And I actually used to like this place – The Bungalow in Clifton.”

His dining partner‚ Scott Maqetuka‚ tweeted: The Bungalow in Clifton still sees us by the colour of our skin.”

Posted in: