Simon’s Town battles wild blaze

CAPE TOWN. — Simon’s Town residents in South Africa have banded together to battle a blaze threatening the suburb.

Estelle Ramsden said she had seen the fire yesterday morning and realised later in the day that it was getting closer.

“I went to fetch my little one from school and, when I got back, within 20 minutes, it was just near my home. It is horrendous, but people have banded together. I am not scared. I trust the authorities.”

Taugeeda Abdurahman (19), said she had returned from the beach to find the fire raging.

“I am concerned about the animals. We have been fighting the fire for an hour now. My shoes are melting a little, but I am not really scared.”

Welcome Glen resident Ralph Wallach said the fires were “very scary”.

“It is just like a car accident. It just happens. When the wind came up, it was suddenly on us. I am currently throwing sand on burning embers. None of the properties have been damaged, as far as I know.”

Another resident of the suburb, Gordon Spenceley, said locals were working together to try and extinguish the fire. He was battling the blaze when News24 spoke to him.

Another local, Clare James said that three buck had died.

However, some tortoises, cobras and other snakes were saved.

She urged residents to assist in putting out the fires.

“I am afraid that people are not helping because people stand back. If you climb in and put the fire out, it’s out.”

James said around 50 horses were evacuated from a nearby stable. This was confirmed by city officials who said that the SPCA and law enforcement were assisting with animals.

According to City of Cape Town disaster risk management officer Mandy Thomas, all city services were responding to the blaze.

She advised residents to go to Simon’s Town via Cape Point, as the main road in the suburb would soon be closed. Only residents of Glencairn would be allowed onto the Glencairn Expressway.

Meanwhile, another report said Simon’s Town residents are being evacuated as fires rage in and around the suburb, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

Thomas added that visibility in the area was bad.

“The area is a smoke hazard. Residents with respiratory conditions are urged to stay away.”

News24 journalist on the scene, James de Villiers said there was thick grey smoke and ash in the air. He said two helicopters were circling overhead dousing flames.

De Villiers added that fires were now within 30m of homes.

“There was also a sports field that burned. People are trying to evacuate their homes and are blocking their faces as the smoke is thick.

There are no injuries that I have seen thus far.” — News24