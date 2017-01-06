Diana letters on William, Harry to be auctioned

Prince Harry was “constantly in trouble at school”, candid letters written by Princess Diana reveal.The notes, sent to ex-Buckingham Palace steward Cyril Dickman, also describe how a young Prince William “swamped” his new baby brother with “an endless supply of hugs and kisses”.

The handwritten correspondence is to be sold at auction later.

Photos, Christmas cards and cake from the Queen’s wedding will also go under the hammer.

The letters form part of about 40 lots from Mr Dickman’s former estate, which is due to be sold.

The lots are each expected to fetch £80-£900.

Cheffins, a Cambridgeshire auction house, said the letters formed part of “a unique collection of Royal memorabilia”.

In one letter – on headed Kensington Palace paper – dated 20 September 1984, Diana thanked Mr Dickman for “such a lovely card” following the birth of Prince Harry.

She wrote: “William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!”

“The reaction to one tiny person’s birth has totally overwhelmed us and I can hardly breathe for the mass of flowers that are arriving here!”

In another, dated 17 October, 1992, she says how both young princes “are well and enjoying boarding school a lot, although Harry is constantly in trouble!”.

The letters are expected to sell for between £300 and £900.

The items are being sold by the family of the late Mr Dickman, who was head palace steward for more than 50 years.

Described by Cheffins as “a favourite of every member of the Royal Family”, he received handwritten notes from other senior royals dating back more than 30 years. — BBC