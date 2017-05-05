Manicaland targets 1m votes for President Mugabe

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

ZANU-PF is targeting one million votes for President Mugabe during next year’s harmonised elections.

Addressing Zanu-PF Manicaland youth executive in Mutare last Sunday as preparations for President Mugabe’s provincial meetings with youths gather momentum, youth chairman, Cde Mubuso Chinguno, said youths should take advantage of their numerical advantage to overwhelmingly vote for President Mugabe.

“As youths we are in the majority and we should take advantage of that to ensure a crushing victory for President Mugabe next year. This can only be achieved if our structures are in place, a reason why we have tasked our provincial political commissar, Cde Runesu Chinamasa to go to the ground and verify all youth structures in the province. He has started with Mutare Urban where it was noted that some structures are just there on paper. We have set a target of one million votes for our iconic President. We are now all President Mugabe’s commissars and we should deliver the much needed vote.

“We are already mobilising for 2018 and we should have people on the ground who actively campaign for Zanu-PF than relying on names on the paper. In Manicaland we want a clean sweep of all the 26 constituencies,” he said.

Manicaland youths have since stepped preparations for an inter-district conference to be addressed by national secretary for youth affairs, Cde Kudzi Chipanga at Mutare Polytechnic next Saturday (May 13, 2017).

“As the provincial youth leadership, it is your duty to mobilise as many youths as possible to attend both President Mugabe and Cde Chipanga’s rallies in their thousands. We should show the world that President Mugabe still has the masses rallying behind him.

“Unlike in the past where the provincial executive would spearhead fundraising campaigns, we want each district to mobilise its own resources and transport to ferry members to these two important meetings. We want all youths from across the province to attend these two important meetings in their thousands because we have benefitted a lot from President Mugabe’s empowerment programmes,” he said.

Cde Chinguno urged the youths to shun the dependency syndrome and actively participate in economic empowerment programmes.

“We should not forget that we are getting older by the day and we should have something to show our children after our tenure of office. There are gold claims in Chimanimani, Nyanga North, Mutare North and Mutasa and as youths we should also benefit from them and not to continue with the begging syndrome that is now associated with youths in Zanu-PF.

“I am happy to announce that our stands programme is progressing well and the first beneficiaries will be in Chipinge. We will be moving to all districts before the end of the year because come 2018, the majority of youths should go and vote coming from their own residential stands,” he said.

Addressing the same meeting, provincial youth secretary for administration, Cde Victor Saunyama, said they had secured three beasts to feed delegates at the inter-district conference in Mutare.

“These three beasts were donated to us when we were fundraising for the 21st Movement celebrations in February. We decided to use them to feed delegates coming to Mutare for the May 13 meeting. We are also appealing for more donations especially grain and rice to feed the delegates,” he said.

Meanwhile, youths from across the country will be meeting in Harare tomorrow (Saturday) for a national youth assembly.

