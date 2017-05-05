College lecturer up for sodomy

Tendai Gukutikwa Post Correspondent

A 53-year-old Mutare Polytechnic College lecturer has appeared in court facing indecent assault charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly caressed the male student at the campus last week.

Teston Manana who is denying the charges was granted $100 bail when he appeared before Mutare Provincial Magistrate, Mr Tendai Mabwe on Saturday.

The father of three was being represented by Mr Nicholas Nhambura.

Public Prosecutor, Mr Brian Goto told the court that on April 26, the 27-year-old complainant arrived at the college intending to repair furniture at the college during the holiday.

He was referred to Manana. The suspect was supposed to arrange accommodation and food for the complainant.

“They later drove around town together and on the same day at around 10pm the accused person, who resides at the staff quarters at the college took the complainant to his house and offered him accommodation. This was after the complainant had told The accused that he had no blankets,” said Mr Goto.

They allegedly shared the same bed and blankets.

It was further alleged that without any explanation, Manana started caressing the complainant’s cheeks, chest and private parts without his consent.

“The complainant realised that the accused person was unrelenting, so he gave an excuse that he wanted to use the toilet. He thus sneaked out of the house and went to alert security guards who were at the main gate,” said Mr Goto.

The matter was goes for trial on May 10. As part of the bail conditions, Manana was ordered to keep residing at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Like this: Like Loading...