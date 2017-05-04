Man threatens to jump off Birchenough Bridge

Blessing Rwizi Post Correspondent

BUSINESS was brought to a standstill at Birchenough Bridge on Monday morning after a suicidal 25-year-old Gutu man climbed the arch bridge and threatened to throw himself to death following a misunderstanding with his sister.

For a good three hours, villagers and police officers tried to convince him to climb down but Daniel Muzvive did not heed their calls.

The unfolding drama which began at around 11am was captured live on camera and has literally gone viral on social media.

Muzvive only climbed down after a Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Birchenough Bridge cell group leader, Mr Amos Gonese who was passing by conducted serious prayers.

When the The Manica Post visited the scene villagers said the drama was terrifying.

Daniel Muzvive threatens to throw himself to his death

They said Muzvive – who was quickly taken to the nearby Birchenough Bridge Police Post after climbing down – had visited his sister, Constable Mugwadhi, and her husband, who works at ZRP Birchenough Bridge.

It is alleged that Muzvive mistakenly tampered with his sister’s laptop that contained important documents.

“When Mugwadhi came back home and asked what had transpired, Muzvive felt threatened and he packed his bags and went straight to the bridge. He then hung himself on to the outside railing, threatening to commit suicide,” said one of the witnesses who refused to be identified.

“Members of the public and the police tried to convince him not to kill himself but to no avail. Police officers got under the massive bridge in a bid to find alternatives to assist Muzvive in the event that he throws himself.

“A member of the PHD Ministries who passed by the scene started praying, speaking in tongues and counseling Muzvive, saved the day. After more than three hours, Muzvive agreed to get off from the rails. He was taken to Birchenough Bridge police station where he received counseling but he attempted to run back to the bridge once more, when his sister tried to speak to him,” said the witness.

Efforts to speak to Muzvive and Cst Mungwadhi were fruitless at the time of going to print.

