ONE KILLED IN CHRISTMAS PASS ACCIDENT

One person was killed and several others were seriously injured after a haulage truck rushed a minibus and pick-up truck at Penhalonga turn off on Thursday evening.

The driver of the minibus Christopher Mamvurura who was lucky to escape told Diamond Fm that the haulage truck experienced brake failure as it descended down the Christmas Pass and its driver hooted continuously to warn other motorists of the danger.

The minibus driver realized the warning late and failed to escape. The injured were taken to Mutare Provincial hospital. (Picture by Tinai Nyadzayo)