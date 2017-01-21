Six provinces risk flooding

Yvonne Mutava

The rains that have been falling in most parts of the country have left some areas in at least six provinces under threat of flooding.

The Sunday Mail has established that the rains have soaked the ground, reducing the water sinking rate and raising the risk of flooding.

Civil Protection Unit (CPU) director Mrs Sibusisiwe Ndlovu last week said, “An early warning system is in place, response plans have been developed (and) education and awareness programs are ongoing.

“There are areas that are at high risk (of flooding), including Muzarabani and Mbire in Mashonaland Central, Gokwe North in Midlands, Middle Sabi in Manicaland, Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North, Beitbridge in Matebelend South and Chiredzi in Masvingo.

“All civil protection structures are on the alert, including the Air Force of Zimbabwe which is part of Civil Protection.”

Mrs Ndlovu urged people to know their local weather patterns, monitor water levels in their environs and take necessary precautions when driving, during hailstorms and thunderstorms.

Meteorological Services Department senior forecaster, Mr Tichaona Zinyemba told The Sunday Mail that heavy rains are expected to continue nationwide, thereby increasing the risk of floods, especially in the northern parts of the country.

“It is expected to be raining in all provinces during this coming week. Torrential downpours are likely now and again in the northern areas of the country, further increasing the risk of flooding,” he said.

Zimbabwe, like other Southern African countries, is experiencing the La Nina phenomenon which is the opposite of El Nino.

Whilst El Nino, which was experienced during the 2015/16 summer season, caused high temperatures and dry spells, La Nina is characterised by heavy rainfall, floods and violent storms.

According to figures released by the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) recently, at least 621 households have been left homeless, with 33 people drowning since the beginning of the rain season.

Over 1000 livestock have also been killed across the country with the largest number recorded in Matabeleland North.

Statistics also show that over 12 people were killed by lighting, with the latest being six adults who were struck by lightning at a funeral wake in Binga.

Floods regularly cause damage in areas such as Muzarabani, Tsholotsho and Chiredzi.

Zimbabwe experienced its worst floods in 2000 when it was hit by Cyclone Eline, resulting in 136 deaths.

